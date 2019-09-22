(FOX NEWS) -- A Seattle news anchor sparked a #candywar on Twitter when she posed the pre-Trick-or-Treating question about six popular Funsize candies.
“One has to go. Forever. Which one do you choose?” Q13 FOX morning anchor Liz Dueweke queried.
One has to go. Forever. Which one do you choose? pic.twitter.com/IBFF1nuvr0— Liz Dueweke 🐾 (@LizDueweke) September 21, 2019
The choice was between Snickers, Reese’s, KitKat, Milky Way, M&Ms and Twix – and from people’s responses candy preference may be more polarizing than politics.
Obviously Milky Way. It's just a peanut-deficient Snickers. https://t.co/9Iomjn209t— Robyn Pennacchia (@RobynElyse) September 21, 2019
Milky Way is the Ford Taurus of candy bars. Considered to be very popular, but no one would even notice if it went out of production. https://t.co/dap0Y2DLyb— Peter Hartlaub (@peterhartlaub) September 22, 2019
Kit Kat the most overrated candy https://t.co/bcffT92TXF— Scooter🅱️oy (Adames Elite) (@ScooterBoyElite) September 21, 2019
Snickers. Who needs peanuts getting in the way of sugar? https://t.co/lPsjPLl8oX— Andy Dehnart (@realityblurred) September 22, 2019
Twix. It's the untalented understudy you pray never has to go on for KitKat. https://t.co/lSL5c50xK5— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) September 22, 2019
what maniac eats regular m&ms? https://t.co/yF8Fy7jFr5— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 22, 2019
Dueweke later tweeted she’d like to ”thank the bulk bag of Costco candy for this viral tweet.”
Which candy did she choose to lose? Milky Way.
"When I die, put the text of this tweet on my tombstone," she added.
