LA GRANGE, Ky (WDRB) -- The battle of addiction will bring together thousands of people who all have the same goal of healing.
Nearly 2,000 people are expected to head to the La Grange Quarry next Saturday for the fourth annual “Float to Recovery,” a day to celebrate the journey addicts have made to healing toward a better quality of life.
“I had felt so alone for so many years,” said Erin Fogarty, a recovering alcoholic. “An event like this is so important."
The opioid epidemic age is shifting. The Healing Place is seeing more cases of a younger demographic: ages 18-30.
Fogarty now works at The Healing Place, the organization hosting the event. The $25 admission for the event is the cost of what it takes to house a person for one night while they’re in recovery.
“We went from 600 or 700 beds a year to almost a 1,000 beds this year, so more people are getting into recovery," said Doug Scott, vice president of Mission Advancement of The Healing Place. "More people are looking for safe places to be."
The “float” will be a day of fun, food and chatting with others who share a similar situation.
“To see everybody’s smiling faces and everyone having a blast and encouraging each other and just working as a team — at the end of the day, that’s what matters to me,” Quarry Manager Tiffany Davis said.
No alcohol is ever permitted on the property, and cars will be searched to ensure the experience is 100% sober and recovery-based.
For some, it will be their first day to sobriety. For others, it will reaffirm why they started their new journey in the first place.
“We’ll have people here who may have a week sober, and we’ll have people here who may have 25-plus years sober,” Fogarty said. “Everybody is affected, so the more awareness we can bring the better off our community will be.”
