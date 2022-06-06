NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A homeowner and neighbors pled to New Albany City Council to find a solution to prevent crashes at an accident-prone roadway.
Crystal Lewis lives on Charlestown Road near East 8th Street.
On Monday morning around 4 a.m., a car crashed into the corner of her house, which sits just a few feet off the road. A stair railing was destroyed and there's still tire marks in the front yard.
"It's to the point I just really want to move, I don't even want to live in New Albany anymore because I've begged for help and now my house has been hit," Lewis said.
Lewis thinks the crash caused damage to the foundation of her home that she's lived in for three years. It also ruined her stair railing, mailbox and front garden.
No one was injured in the crash.
Lewis was surprised the driver walked away with out being asked to do a sobriety test by police. She thought the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
"When I talked to the police department they said they weren't going to breathalyze him because there wasn't cause because wrecking into someone's house at 3:45 in the morning isn't a good enough cause," Lewis said.
New Albany City Council discussed the curve on Charlestown Road during its regularly schedule meeting just over 12 hours after the accident.
Lewis and her neighbor, Ann McNally, spoke to the council for the third time about the turn.
Lewis said it's not the first time a vehicle has crashed near her home. She said another car came close to the house while her children were sleeping in the front room.
"Is it going to take someone to die?" Lewis said.
McNally said there has been seven separate insurance claims in a year and a half period totaling to more than $50,000.
New Albany's City Engineer Larry Summer said the city is working to get a guard rail put in place, but are facing supply issues. The city has also considered widening the curve's lane.
Councilmembers said they are committed to finding solutions.
"I do feel for them and I'm going to do anything I can to help support, get things fixed," 4th District Councilmember Deanna McLaughlin said.
Lewis and other New Albany residents proposed changing Charlestown Road back to a one-way road. Traffic flowed in one direction on the road in the 2000s, according to councilmembers.
A meaningful solution would give Lewis peace of mind.
"I sleep in the front room because I'd rather it be me than my kids," Lewis said.
