LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were killed in a crash in Nelson County, Kentucky, one day after Christmas.
It happened at about 11 p.m. Sunday, near the intersection of New Shepherdsville Road and Deatsville Road. That's when police say 70-year-old Jacqueline Houston turned onto New Shepherdsville Road and into the path of a truck.
Houston and her 15-year-old passenger died at the scene.
The driver of the truck and a passenger were taken to the hospital, but are expected to recover.
Another adult and a child in the truck were not hurt.
