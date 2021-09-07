LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nelson County leaders could soon consider a plan that would increase some tax bills to improve fire protection.
Right now, the more rural areas outside Bardstown city limits — some of which are growing rapidly — are protected by a mostly volunteer squad.
Judge Executive Dean Watts says Nelson County Fire & Rescue has submitted a proposal to change that.
"The need's going to be even greater for a fire department to have some type of staffing, and that's still to be determined what type of staffing that will be," Watts said.
Currently, according to Watts, the county only has enough full-time, paid firefighters to staff one shift, but the plan would expand that manpower to three shifts.
The expansion would come with a cost. Watts says the proposal would double current fire dues from $60 to $120.
Watts says he plans to review the proposal before presenting more of the details to the Fiscal Court, where any increase in fire dues would require a vote.
Watts believes the discussion is a worthy one. While he says the county is fortunate to have the quality volunteers it currently has, he believes there will be fewer to draw on in future years.
