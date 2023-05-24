LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Nelson County man is score a big win and pull off a prank on his wife at the same time.
In a news release, the Kentucky Lottery said Andrew Bean of Coxs Creek bought a 500X Scratch-off ticket at a Five Star in Bardstown earlier this month. Instead of scratching off the ticket, Bean just scanned the barcode to see if he had a winner. That's something he does, so he doesn't miss cashing any tickets.
When the scan said "See KLC Corp," he knew from past experience that it means to contact the lottery because the ticket is a big winner. After checking the scan on his phone, Bean discovered the ticket was worth $50,000. So he handed the ticket to his wife and told her he had won $1,000, so she was surprised to see the real amount they won.
"I’m scratching it and I’m thinking, this is a lot more than $1,000," his wife Michelle told Lottery officials. "When I scanned it I was like, 'Oh my god, you’ve just won $50,000!'"
"I wished I had videoed her scratching it off,” he said.
Bean took home a check for $35,750 after taxes. The couple said they have been saving up for a log cabin, and winning this money gives them a good start.
Five Star will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.
