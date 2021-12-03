LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More affordable housing is planned for Charlestown, Indiana.
The plan is to build an apartment complex called Charlestown Commons on Market Street near state Road 62.
The city council approved a zoning change this week. It's a change the council first denied in October. But members since changed their minds.
Mayor Treva Hodges said it's housing the city needs.
"The folks that will be living in these apartments, you're talking about the average, blue collar worker that helped build this community that dwell here," Hodges said. "That are coming here to take jobs at River Ridge as River Ridge grows on the Charlestown side. So it's a perfect opportunity for them to maintain some expendable income."
Initial plans from the Marian Development Group show six buildings with 192 units, built at a cost of $35 million.
The next step is for the developer to submit building plans for the city.
