LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When 13 U.S. military members died in Afghanistan after an attack at the Kabul airport, the employees at Sav-A-Step on Grant Line Road in New Albany wanted to honor them.
They lowered the store's giant flag to half-staff, but on Friday night it became tangled, torn and eventually scorched slightly by a nearby light fixture.
The employees didn't know what to do as the flag remained entangled until Saturday evening. A store customer decided to call the New Albany Fire Department and ask for help.
Firefighters from Quint 2 raised their tower to free the flag and remove it from the pole. They took the damaged flag away for a proper disposal and the store says it will fly a new flag as soon as possible.
