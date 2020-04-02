LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- E-learning doesn't replace face-to-face teaching, but New Albany Floyd County Schools officials said it is a good opportunity for students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
School days now look different for the district's 11,600 students. E-learning or Non-traditional Instruction (NTI) started Wednesday. The district said there were some internet issues, but they were quickly resolved.
"The key is flexibility and patience," said Steve Griffin, assistant superintendent of NAFCS. "Those are the key words for us, and we appreciate the flexibility and patience from our families as well as patience and perseverance of our teachers that are trying new things both online and the paper-pencil-type options."
Kindergarten through six-graders are the ones working on paper packets.
Seventh through 12th-graders are doing online learning. The district said a handful of students have used the free WiFi from the parking lots of New Albany and Floyd Central high schools. Those parking lots are available for students to sit and do their work from their cars or just go there to download the work they need.
Griffin said working from home will not take all day. He said it's important for students to take breaks, try their best and ask for their teacher's help when needed.
"We're talking about elementary school students taking no longer than a couple of hours," he said. "Then you get into middle school, maybe 2.5 hours. High school, it can get into three hours or little more than that."
E-learning runs through April 17, but the district plans to release more information for plans after that by the end of next week.
