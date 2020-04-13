NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Friends of a New Albany business owner are stepping in to help her as she helps those infected with COVID-19.
The owner of Blown Blowouts in New Albany is now on the front lines after leaving a passion she barely had a chance to experience.
“It was a little heartbreaking just because I didn’t envision this,” said U.S. Army Reserve Nurse Captain and salon owner Andria Wint.
After working for a year to open up a blow dry salon in New Albany, Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered all non-essential businesses to close. Wint’s business had been open for two days just to family and friends. An official grand opening was just days away.
“My whole life I have wanted to do something in this industry,” Wint told WDRB News on Monday.
As she and her three employees were coming up with a plan, she was called to report for duty. Wint is now stationed at the Javits Center in New York City working with COVID-19 patients.
Friend and business consultant Kate Pridham stepped in to help take care of any salon online product sales and facilitate curbside pick-up.
“All of the proceeds from our products are actually going supplement her employees' income,” said Pridham, who stops by the salon twice a day to check and send out orders.
Three staff members were laid off and each have found temporary jobs until the Salon can re-open.
Wint, a wife and mother of five, doesn’t know when she will be back in Indiana but knows in the meantime her focus can solely be on those affected by COVID-19.
“I can be present here to do the mission and get everyone safe,” Wint said. “I am very optimistic. I feel like this is just going to make us all stronger.”
Wint’s deployment length is indefinite, but as soon the stay-at-home orders are lifted, the salon will be re-opened and she hopes to be there for the big day.
