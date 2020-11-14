LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About a year and a half ago, Ethan Jones found a passion for running.
On Saturday, Jones channeled that passion for a 50-mile challenge to raise money to support human trafficking victims around the world.
Jones' wife, Kayla Jones, did not see her husband's challenge coming but cheered him on every step of the way with their two children.
"I of course thought he was crazy," Kayla Jones said. "He also wanted to do a trail run, which is even harder than what he normally does."
Jones will donate the money he raised through the challenge to Destiny Rescue, an organization that saves underage children from trafficking.
"Him suffering through 50 miles is nothing compared to what these women and children have been through," Kayla Jones said. "That was really his why and what has kept him going all day."
Jones started his journey at 7 a.m. Saturday morning by running the Knobstone Trail through southern Indiana.
"It was super cold, but he felt really good," Kayla Jones said. "He stayed super focused."
Jones kept that focus all day. WDRB didn't want to stop him during his run but watched as he blew through mile 41, his family serving as inspiration to keep him moving forward.
"I'm super proud of him," Kayla Jones said. "It's been awesome to see him accomplish this and see him stay so focused and mind over, you know, mind over matter and he's pushing through some tough hills."
Jones finished around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. It took him 13 hours and 37 minutes to run all 50 miles, but his primary goal was to make a positive impact on others.
To donate to Destiny Rescue, click here.
