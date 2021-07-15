LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new effort is underway to level the playing field and support small businesses in Bullitt County.
An app was created to allow small businesses to advertise directly to local consumers. It's called Bullitt County Rewards.
One way it helps draw attention to small businesses is through drawings and giveaways. On Thursday night, Country Vogue Boutique in Mount Washington gave away a $150 shopping spree.
The store's owner said she's seeing more customers using the app.
Bullitt County Rewards is free for small and home-based businesses as well as independent agents and local franchisees.
Any business with fewer than 100 employees could qualify.
