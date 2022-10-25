LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 60 shooting and nine homicide victims in Louisville this year are under the age of 18.
City reports say 13 of the people arrested for those crimes are also juveniles.
The statistics were at the top of minds on Tuesday for people who focus on youth violence prevention.
Louisville's Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods hosted a networking event at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center as part of the city's new Youth Engagement Services (YES) effort.
The effort is meant to be a link between companies, organizations and individuals that support young people from age 10 to 24.
"Collaboration is one thing we see that hinders our community. So when collaboration happens, it's amazing," said Javoughn Brown-Lewis, youth engagement specialist. "To have all the community partners in the room, it brings us hope for a bright future for our youth and our youth networks."
YES aims to eliminate racial, economic and social disparities for young people in education, health, employment and justice.
