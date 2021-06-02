LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new fundraising initiative aims to ensure students at Jefferson County Public Schools have access to arts education programs for years to come.
The Fund for the Arts (FFTA) announced the Barbara Sexton Smith Education Enhancement Fund (BSSEEF) on Wednesday. The permanently restricted endowment fund was created to "support opportunities for Greater Louisville children to experience and participate in the arts," the nonprofit said in a news release.
Sexton Smith, a former councilwoman who represented District 4, started working with the Fund for the Arts in 1999, becoming its first female president and CEO from 2011 to 2014. During that time, Sexton Smith helped create the Every Child Arts in Education Initiative, which "supports students in all grade levels, leveraging the power of the arts to enhance in-school and out-of-school learning," according to FFTA.
The new endowment, which will be distributed annually, will help fund the FFTA's 5x5 Program for elementary students in Jefferson County Public Schools as part of the Every Child Arts in Education Initiative. The 5x5 Program "provides funding to elementary schools to enhance classroom instruction" for students in Kindergarten through fifth grade with the goal of getting students to participate in five arts education experiences by the time they leave the fifth grade, FFTA said.
Because of how endowment funds work, each $100,000 raised will allow one JCPS school to keep the program going forever.
"Before I leave this earth as we know it and go on to my maker, I want to make sure and guarantee that arts are made available in the classroom for every child in our elementary Jefferson County Public Schools system, so today is a great day," Sexton Smith told WDRB News.
The goal is to raise an initial $100,000 to set a foundation for the endowment. Sexton Smith will personally match the first $35,000 raised. Donations can be made on the Fund for the Arts website by clicking here. Officials say to write "BSSEEF" in the "Comments/Special Instructions" field when donating.
