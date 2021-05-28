LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new company in Elizabethtown wants to hire at least 150 people at an average pay of $32 an hour.
Kruger Packaging of Canada will open a plant in Hardin County to make make packaging boxes.
The facility will be at the T.J. Patterson Industrial Park.
Negotiations for the plant started at about the same time as the pandemic. It's a $114 million investment.
"It's been very difficult because, you know, they've not been able to visit," said Rick Games of the Elizabethtown-Hardin County Industrial Foundation. "We've done several virtual site visits, but they are a great company. It's a new product that we currently don't have in our industrial park."
Leaders say Elizabethtown's proximity to the UPS airhub at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and close access to Interstate 65 helped land the deal.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.