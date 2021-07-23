LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new farm-to-table restaurant is opening up in NuLu called Everyday Kitchen.
The restaurant's chef says it's all about modern comfort food. They're highlighting local farmers and distillers with the menu.
Everyday Kitchen is open during the week and will host pop-up brunches, the first of which is this Sunday.
"We're doing brunch with a farmer. We're inviting two different farmers out, Adam Barr from Barr Farms as well as 3D Valley Farm," Mike Wajda, senior executive chef, said. "And those farmers are going to sit down at that table, break bread with those guests and we're going to do a multi-course family-style dinner."
Everyday Kitchen is located inside Lodgic, a new co-working space on East Market. The official grand opening celebration for Lodgic will be Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.
