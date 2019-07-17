LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new app designed to get the attention of gaming enthusiasts while giving them the opportunity to register to become an organ donor.
The new app, called Life Lift, is available for Android and iPhone users at no charge. It is the result of a partnership involving Trust For Life, the charitable arm of the Kentucky Association of Circuit Court Clerks, the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) and local agency Power.
According to a news release, "the app is similar in nature to action style games with an endless runner style, featuring air transport and drop off of organs to hospitals; races against time and navigation through obstacles (clouds, birds, water towers, etc.) to deliver organs and save lives; and unlocking different aircraft types and characters as players proceed through the game."
The app lets users complete nine missions, but it's more than a game. It's designed to educate and promote awareness around organ, eye and tissue donation.
The creators hope the app and its games will reach a younger audience and provide information about the critical need for organ donation.
"Thirty-three percent of males ages 18 to 25 identify as gamers," Shelley Snyder with Trust for Life said during a July 17 news conference. "And in addition to people of all ages - younger, older -- everybody is on their phone.
"And if we can give people a reason to use their phone for good, to think about this mission, remember it a lot longer than just hearing about it for an hour, they keep playing this game, and they're going to understand this need is urgent."
Click here for information on where to find the app for your device.
