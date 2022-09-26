LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Robley Rex VA Medical Center posted new photos Monday showing crews working on the site of its future home.
Some updates just within the last week:
- Sections of the basement wall for the main hospital are up
- Work continues on the site of one of the future parking garages
- Crews are working on trenches to run underground utilities
The 104-bed, full-service hospital will eventually provide for the physical and mental health of local veterans. Construction started last November on the $840 million hospital, which is expected to open in 2026.
