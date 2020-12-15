LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Kentucky law allows alcohol to be shipped to people.
Rep. Adam Erlanger recently placed the first online order.
The new law also lets Kentucky-based distilleries, wineries and breweries to ship products to other states that have the same law.
Before the new law, limited shipping was available but required someone to be there in-person. Now, that isn't needed.
An ID is required at sale and delivery.
And the state's wet/dry laws still prevents the sale of alcohol in "dry" communities.
