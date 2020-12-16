LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Angel's Envy is already processing orders for bottles of bourbon now that Kentucky's new alcohol law is in effect.
It began Monday and kicked off with the sponsor of the bill, Erlanger Rep. Adam Koenig, ordering the first ever bottle of liquor to be shipped.
He ordered a bottle of bourbon from Angel's Envy.
"This platform was a process, but we had a really good, dedicated team that worked together to get this up and running,” said Dee Ford, brand home manager for Angel's Envy.
The law passed in the most recent session. It requires someone 21 or older to be present when receiving the delivery. They must also have a valid form of ID.
The law is a reciprocal law, meaning other states must allow the shipment for Kentucky businesses to deliver across state lines. There are currently nine other states and Washington D.C. that allow it.
“Some individuals contact us and say they can’t locate our products, so this is just another way they can connect with Angel’s Envy and enjoy that in their homes,” Ford said.
It allows distilleries and companies to expand their reach like never before.
“That’s really important for states that may not have access," Brown-Forman's Les Fugate said. "In Kentucky, we have lots of access to extraordinary products and even difficult-to-find products. But in other states, they may not have that same kind of access.”
Kentucky maintains its presence at the epicenter of the bourbon world, and many believe this law will bring more money and revenue into the Bluegrass State.
Alcohol connoisseurs and legislators said they hope it leads to similar legislation being passed in more states.
“It’s really huge for the bourbon industry in Kentucky,” Fugate said.
