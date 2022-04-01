LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Archbishop Shelton Fabre presided over his first mass Thursday, when 40 sixth- and seventh-graders were confirmed at St. Francis of Assisi in the Highlands.
Two days after he was officially installed as archbishop at the Kentucky International Convention Center, Fabre applauded the students for being so enthusiastic in their confirmation statements and encouraged them to consider a future in the clergy.
He also thanked the community for making him feel so welcome.
Fabre begins in the archdiocese's top role following Archbishop Joseph Kurtz, who retired after 15 years leading the archdiocese. In 2019, Kurtz underwent treatment for bladder cancer.
In his first homily as archbishop of Louisville on Wednesday, Fabre said he's delighted to be here. He put out a call for help, asking people to stand together and focus on what unites people rather than things that divide.
"We are the Archdiocese of Louisville," Fabre said. "The archdiocese is not a building on Poplar Level Road. The archdiocese is its people. The archdiocese is you and me and all of us together."
Fabre stayed long after mass Thursday to take photos and spend time meeting parishioners.
