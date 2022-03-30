LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shelton Joseph Fabre will be installed Wednesday afternoon as the 10th bishop and fifth archbishop of Louisville and the first Black leader in its history.
A mass is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Kentucky International Convention Center downtown. The two-hour ceremony begins with a procession of clergy, bishops and cardinals. The Catholic mass with installation rituals will be followed by a reception during which Fabre will meet the public in the Fourth Street lobby at the KICC.
The event also will be live-streamed at www.archlou.org, through the archdiocesan YouTube channel
Fabre steps into the role to follow Archbishop Joseph Kurtz, who retired after 15 years leading the archdiocese. Kurtz told WDRB News he will stay in Louisville but spend time in North Carolina where he has been treated for prostate cancer at the Duke Cancer Center. He is currently cancer-free.
Pope Francis appointed Fabre in February. He is a Louisiana native, who has led the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux in southern Louisiana for nine years.
Fabre was ordained as a priest in the Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1989 after completing his seminary studies in Belgium. Before taking over the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, Fabre served as an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of New Orleans for seven years before taking over as Bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux
In 2018, he was appointed as chair of the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. Before that, he served as chair of the USCCB's Subcommittee on African American Affairs.
