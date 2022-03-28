LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Catholic community is about to have a new leader guiding its journey of faith.
Shelton Fabre will be installed as Louisville's archbishop on Wednesday.
For the past 15 years, Archbishop Joseph Kurtz has led the archdiocese through tough social issues, even through his own serious health issues.
WDRB sat down with the archbishop to talk about the battles he faced and what he plans to do next.
The mass where Fabre will be installed as the archbishop is at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Kentucky International Convention Center.
Tickets are not required to attend.
