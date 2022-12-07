LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new, low-cost transportation service is now available in Floyd County.
The Southern Indiana Transit System, also known as SITS, will offer rides Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SITS can take passengers to stores, banks, hospitals, clinics, auto repair shops and more. Prices range from $2-$4 per person, per way, depending on the distance. Zero-10-mile trips cost $2, 11-20-mile trips cost $3, and trips 20 miles and over cost $4.
Trips can be paid for with cash or check, but credit cards are not accepted. Families using the service will pay for two riders, additional immediate family members will ride for free.
To schedule a ride, call (800) 654-5490. If calling after hours, those requesting a ride should leave a message and a call-back number.
The service is already available in Crawford, Harrison, Scott and Washington counties. SITS is operated by Blue River Services, and is being brought to the county through a partnership with Floyd County Commissioners.
For more information about the transit system, click here.
