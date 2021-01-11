LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new strain of the COVID-19 coronavirus has been identified in Indiana.
The Indiana Department of Health made the announcement Monday morning.
"The strain, which was identified through testing at the Department of Health laboratory and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is the same one identified in the United Kingdom last fall," the agency said in a news release. "It does not cause more severe infections, but it is much more easily spread."
The agency did not specify where in the state the new strain was found.
In a statement, State Health Commissioner Kris Box said it is common for viruses to mutate and health officials are seeing that with COVID-19.
"Because this strain of the virus can be transmitted more easily, it's more important than ever that Hoosiers continue to wear their masks, practice social distancing, maintain good hygiene and get vaccinated when they are eligible," she said.
The agency reported 3,726 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of Indiana residents known to have had the virus to 567,338. Additionally, the agency reported 30 more deaths, bringing the total number of Indiana residents to have died from COVID-related issues to 8,643.
