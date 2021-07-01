LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new fire department partnership was launched Thursday to provide better protection across Louisville.

It's called Plus One. It's an agreement between Louisville and suburban fire departments, with the goal of arriving at scenes faster.

Previously, a department could only respond to a fire if it was in their district, even if another station was closer.

Now, stations can cross boundaries into other districts.

For example, the St. Matthews Fire Department will respond to a fire that's closer to them, even if it the area is technically in the Louisville district.

