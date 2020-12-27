LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "By Design" is a show produced, directed and shot in Louisville where there are glimpses of the Holiday Manor area, Prospect and the Highlands.
It's the creation of Jou Jou Papailler and his TV/Film production company, Papailler Creative.
"I think it shows we can do anything in Louisville. It's got 5 stars on Amazon Prime," Papailler said.
Papailler Creative has shifted to what it calls, "socially conscious feature films and TV shows."
"It's a hard-hitting drama," Papailler said. "It's about three women, most women would think they want to be like, and most men looking at them would want to be with."
Three best friends: a lawyer, a psychiatrist, and a wealthy housewife. Only the pilot episode is available, but the shows say one of the women goes too far-when she covers up a major crime.
Kelly Kimbis, the Social Media Manager of "By Design" says, "It features a diverse, multi-ethnic cast dealing with modern struggles such as domestic abuse, sexual assault, sexism and race relations."
Mohith Buxani says this is his first big break. "Yes definitely. 'By Design' is on Amazon. It's on ROKU TV and right now, it's at Omni's Cultural Festival in LA."
Ninety percent of the crew is local including Buxani. He was also one of Papailler's students.
"It teaches them that if you put the hard work in, you can work at any level," Papailler said.
"Supporting Louisville in this project is big because you don't have a lot of home based projects that make it to Amazon or Netflix or major digital platforms, so knowing that 'By Design' was written, shot and produced in Louisville, Kentucky is definitely a big thing," Buxani said.
Buxani said the show is also dubbed a multi-cultural drama. "It has a very diverse cast, me being Indian and born and raised in Panama. It definitely tells me there is room for diversity in the entertainment industry and a lot of people with these backgrounds shouldn't sway away from auditioning for these projects."
"It's beautiful to see inclusion on the screen. It's seamless. We're not hitting people over the head with it. They just work together really well," Papailler said.
The company is working with local sponsors to finish season one and start shooting again early next year.
"By Design" is available for purchase on Amazon or free with an Amazon Prime subscription.
It's also free on the UKW Media channel app on Roku.
"We are just as good as anything that's out there on TV, and we Louisvillians have what it takes to compete on a national level and that's what's exciting for me," Papailler said.
You can find the show's social media pages on Facebook and Instagram: @bydesignseries
