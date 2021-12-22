LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For those looking to get a head start on New Year's resolutions right as 2022 begins, there will be "First Day Hikes" offered at Indiana's state parks, forests and lakes.
Nearly all state parks, forest and lakes will offer hikes. These are guided hikes organized by the Indiana State Parks in cooperation with America's State Parks.
Some of the local hikes include at Charlestown, Clifty Falls and Spring Mill. The hikes will take place in all 50 states. To find a hike, click here.
