LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A middle school football team is hoping to return to its home field next season after spending last year on the road.
The athletic director of Newburg Middle School said the field, caked in mud with pools of water even when there isn't rain, is unsafe for play and was shut down to protect players.
"I die on the hill of student safety," Athletic Director Steven Stigall said.
Stigall said, when playable, Newburg is home to one of the five football fields designated for use by Jefferson County Public Schools' middle schools.
"We’re former athletes. We wouldn’t want any kid on here that could actually damage the rest of their career," Newburg Middle School Football Coach Jerry Hall said.
For years, Hall said, local teams dealt with the field's poor conditions and played around problematic spots. After years of athletes getting injured, Stigall shut the field down.
Hall supported the decision, even though it has meant playing games at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
"The kids can't come out and practice, they can't play, no one wants to lay down in any of this," he said.
Seventh grade running back Tony Bethel has yet to play on his school's field.
"I really wish we’d get to play on it because we need more teachers, more students representing neighborhood students would be able to watch us play," Bethel said.
That's why Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin wants to spend $50,000 from her Neighborhood District Fund on Newburg's field.
"I noticed that the kids weren't playing football here," Shanklin, D-2, said. "A lot of them don’t have transportation and they would have to go to another school to play football. And they need to be able to stay right here in the community.”
Stigall said the money would make the field playable and safe.
Work on the field could begin shortly after Metro Council approves the spending.
The field is right by homes, the library, community center, and the Boys & Girls Club. Once repaired, this field would be open for everyone in the neighborhood.
"That way we can really open this up to the community," Stigall said. "Really open it up to the city and be one of the premiere fields in the city.”
Stigall said the cost of large-scale field repairs falls on the school, so he is still trying to raise another $75,000, which will stabilize the turf and make it a permanent home for the team.
"We would rather play at home," Stigall said. "There’s Tiger pride."
