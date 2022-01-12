LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one was injured in a heavily involved fire at a house off Bells Mill Road in Bullitt County, Zoneton Fire said.
Firefighters were notified at 3:13 p.m. on Wednesday and arrived five minutes later. Zoneton Fire said a mother was at home with her three children when their smoke alarms sounded and they saw smoke in the garage.
They evacuated the home and there were no serious injuries. Zoneton Fire said one firefighter was treated at the scene by EMS for a hand injury.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
“This shows the importance of having working smoke detectors, and most critically, why you should your home right away if you see or smell smoke.” the department said in a news release. "The wind was very strong this afternoon which contributed to fast spread of the fire."
