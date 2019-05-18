LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one was reported injured after a small plane crashed around 2:11 p.m. Saturday on Perkins Road in Glasgow, Kentucky.
When members of the Glasgow Police Department arrived at the scene of the crash, they were met by two men from Trenton, Michigan, who confirmed they were the only people aboard the plane.
The pilot told officers that he had just taken off from the Glasgow Municipal Airport when the plane started to lose power.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
