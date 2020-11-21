LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - As Thanksgiving week approaches hundreds of people received the food they need to make the holiday special.
Saturday, The Jamon Brown Foundation along with Schooler Prep Academy, A-one Allstars, and the Delta Foundation set up an inaugural turkey drive through at the Creation Center in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood.
More than 200 frozen turkeys were handed out by volunteers organized by the Philadelphia Eagles player's foundation. People in need also received canned vegetables and pumpkin pies.
Larna Robinson uses an electric wheelchair to get around and made sure to line up to get a turkey and all the fixings.
“It was just so wonderful that I could go and pick up this turkey. People were so nice,” Robinson said as she left the parking lots. Robinson’s adult children live in other states so making a thanksgiving dinner alone would already be challenging.
The line for turkeys went all the way down Portland Avenue, and the first people in line got there four hours before the event started.
“This is such a blessing.”The Jamon Brown Foundation handing out turkeys with all the fixings to residents of Louisville’s Portland neighborhood. I’ll take you there tonight @WDRBNews 10pm @JBF6868 @JB_The_GREAT_68 #Louisville #Thanksgiving #Giveback pic.twitter.com/ItlSbYMYiP— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) November 21, 2020
“The demand is high. It is a sign of the times,” said Danny Mosby, Executive Director of the Jamon Brown Foundation. “There is a lot going on, and it's another reason why we wanted to step up and help as many as we could.”
Once those in line did get the food they wait so long for, there was no shortage of gratitude.
“It's definitely helping me especially in today's time - it's just a blessing,” said Portland resident Donny Jefferson. “This is making it a lot easier.”
Although Jamon Brown could not attend the event due to his current game schedule with the Philadelphia Eagles, WDRB did catch up with him on the phone during the event.
“Having this opportunity and being able to kind of give a helping hand is what we do - it's what we feel our duty is,” Brown said. “We're just doing stuff that is in our heart and as we go into this holiday season we hope that we were able to spread a little bit of cheer.”
Brown tells WDRB News because the need was so great, he plans on making the turkey dinner giveaway an annual event.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.