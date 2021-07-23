LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say no-shows are adding to a backlog of residents trying to get an appointment for a Kentucky driver's license or permit.
Cindi Rountree is one of the frustrated parents. She says she's just trying to help her son, Caleb, get a driver's license appointment.
"It's just very, very, frustrating from a parent's perspective," she said.
Her son is a senior at Christian Academy and has been in the Scouts since his childhood. Like other teens, he wants to be able to drive. But getting an appointment to take the driver's license road test has not been easy.
"What I saw was the whole month of August -- and the only date you could click on was August 11," she said.
In January, WDRB News demonstrated how the COVID-19 pandemic was creating big problems for people trying to get behind the wheel. Since our story aired, several people contacted WDRB with the similar issues, and months later, the problems persist.
"He got his permit six months ago, and first day he could apply to get his road test was Aug. 9," Roundtree said.
Kentucky State Police is in charge of testing.
"It's very confusing as a parent and frustrating," Roundtree said. "I know because of COVID, there is backlog. A lot of other parents I spoke with are frustrated with the whole thing."
Before, appointments only opened up once a week on Fridays at 8 a.m. Kentucky State Police now tells WDRB that, beginning in June, appointments have been available at 8 a.m. daily, Monday through Friday.
But as we discovered, residents will need to secure them quickly because the spots fill up fast.
KSP says "no shows" are contributing to the increase in the backlog at the Jefferson County driver testing location at Bowman Field.
In June, 2,491 written test appointments were offered. Just over 2,100 showed up -- a no-show rate of 19 percent.
For road tests, 10 percent didn't show up for their appointments.
KSP says the branch also is shorthanded, with a couple of job openings.
On Friday, a line stretched out of the door at the Bowman Field office, just get into the building.
"It took about 1.5 hours to get my driver's license renewed," said Rama Koripelli.
Drivers were getting frustrated in the hot weather, saying there should at least be shade and water offered.
"They're doing pretty good inside, but to get into the building, it's forever," Koripelli said.
Organizers are reminding people that driver's licenses can be renewed online.
Rountree's son finally got a road test appointment.
"I hope and pray he passes, and then ideally, he could drive himself to school," she said.
She adds that that would save the family money because it costs to ride the bus at their school.
Sherry Bray with the Public Affairs Division of KSP says there are five road test appointments offered every 15 minutes. There are six written appointments every 15 minutes.
KSP also released this information:
"For any citizens with questions or who are experiencing difficulty making a written permit or skills testing appointment, they are encouraged to email kspdrivertesting@ky.gov Monday – Friday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm EST. Our staff is willing to assist anyone who is in need of help and understands the importance of eligible drivers being able to complete necessary testing so they can safely access Kentucky’s roadways. People should go to http://kentuckystatepolice.org/driver-testing/ to schedule an appointment.
The driver testing office located at Bowman Field has not been designated a regional testing site, ensuring that more resources are focused toward the residents of Jefferson County. Currently, residents from other counties are NOT allowed to make a testing appointment in Jefferson County. KSP continues to create methods of providing additional testing in Jefferson County to meet the high demand.
Beginning June 1, written permit and skills testing appointments are loaded into the scheduling system on a daily basis, Monday through Friday generating automatically at 8:00 a.m. each day. KSP is not experiencing any technical issues with the new computerized booking system, and the system is able to adequately handle the frequent high volume of activity."
Organizers say Bowman is the busiest branch in the state, often processing about 10-thousand transactions a month.
Driver’s license services are being transitioned from Circuit Court Clerk Offices to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) per KRS 186.490.
The following information was provided verbatim by state and local officials:
KYTC
There are now three Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Offices in Jefferson: Hurstbourne (which has 18 customer stations), "Little Bowman" across the parking lot from our branch, and Southwest/Dixie. For details, visit the KYTC website -- drive.ky.gov. Appointments can be made for either a standard license or REAL ID, so individuals do not have to wait outside and can limit their time to obtain their license. Driver Licensing Regional Offices are open to in-person visits from ANY Kentucky resident.
Online Renewals -- You can now renew your license online in certain circumstances. For details, visit the KYTC website -- drive.ky.gov
For REAL ID -- Must schedule appointment online via Kentucky Transportation Cabinet -- RealIDKy.com
OCCC
The Circuit Court Clerk's Office has three remaining branches: Bowman Field, West Louisville/Nia Center and Middletown. As of July 6, West Louisville/Nia Center (2900 W. Broadway, 40211) AND Middletown (11700 Main St., 40243) are ALTERNATING weeks of operation. For the schedule or details, visit DriveJefferson.com. In addition, Senior Hour: From 8 to 9 a.m. each day at each branch, Seniors and those with health issues will be served first (reservations not needed).
County Clerk
For Motor Vehicle/Boat Registration & License Plate -- Must go to County Clerk’s Office, JeﬀersonCountyClerk.org, (502) 574-5700
REAL ID
Federal REAL ID enforcement begins May 3, 2023.
