LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norfolk Southern is offering starting bonuses of up to $5,000 for conductor trainees in Louisville.
The freight railroad company said conductors play a critical role in keeping freight trains moving.
"We are actively hiring people who want a high degree of responsibility, thrive in autonomy, and desire a sense of pride in the work they do," Brad Dodd, director of Talen Acquisition at Norfolk Southern, said in a news release.
Conductors keep our trains moving and transport the goods that power our nation's economy. We are offering starting bonuses of up to $5,000 for eligible conductor trainees in priority markets. Visit our website to learn more about our career opportunities. https://t.co/3qkiOsBMnb pic.twitter.com/Vvp1mmqpDF— Norfolk Southern (@nscorp) February 17, 2022
Starting pay for employees begins at $52,000, which increases over four years to a minimum of around $63,500. According to a news release, the average Norfolk Southern Train and Engine employees earned wages of $95,000 before benefits.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and successfully complete a standard background check. To apply, click here.
Other priority locations include Buffalo, Cincinnati and Birmingham, among other areas.
