LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare has added a new tower with 70 private patient rooms to its Brownsboro hospital.
The tower is part of a $167 million project that also includes a new emergency department and six more operating rooms, two of which will be used for treating strokes and aneurysms, the health care system said in a news release.
The rooms “are outfitted with the latest imaging technology, which recently received FDA approval, making Norton Brownsboro Hospital one of only 12 hospitals in the nation to have it,” Norton said.
Andrew Strausbaugh, the hospital’s chief administrative officer, said the new rooms will enable the hospital to provide “an even more advanced level of care” for stroke patients.
The new tower also holds a new and larger epilepsy monitoring unit, which helps the hospital determine the exact kind of epilepsy a patient has, Norton said.
Russell Cox, the health systems president and CEO, said, “This project is one with great impact, because this hospital does serve so many folks across our community.”
