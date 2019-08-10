LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare helped local students get ready for the upcoming school year with the Unity Jam event Saturday at the Molly Leonard Portland Community Center.
More than 1,000 guests enjoyed music, food and health resources and also received backpacks filled with school supplies. Various health screenings were also available.
"There are some families that really, really have a need, especially this time of year," Tawanda Chitapa of Norton Healthcare said. "So it's important for us at Norton Healthcare, and we realize it's good for us to come into these communities and offer some relief."
More than 22 service providers and vendors attended Saturday's event.
