LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wearing a mask is not comfortable, but doctors said wearing one is necessary to save lives.
Dr. Monalisa Tailor, with Norton Healthcare, knows how ugly COVID-19 can be. She said this is the best way for people to mitigate the threats in their everyday lives.
"For those folks who are still hesitant on wearing a mask, I've told them about my patients who have suffered from the coronavirus," Tailor said. "I've seen what it's caused: these fevers, the fatigue, the muscle aches, the burning and discomfort in their lungs."
Tailor said she tells people about what she has seen to further encourage them to wear a mask.
"They're the best way we have at this moment to help protect ourselves and those around us." she said. "The masks help us prevent the droplets that we spread not intentionally, but unintentionally."
Tailor explains you don't need to wear one if you are outside and stay socially distanced from people, but you should wear one if you are indoors and passing by others.
"It is important as we are wearing a mask to cover your nose and cover your mouth," she said. "If it's just under your nose, you're still going to be exposing others to different particles."
Tailor said just because you have a mask on does not mean you should stop practicing social distancing.
"If I'm eating out at a restaurant, I want to be able to distance from the other tables while wearing that mask," she said.
Tailor knows that because of changing and evolving information, some people are skeptical of wearing a mask. But she asks people to understand health professionals are still learning about this virus.
"This is very real," she said. "This is something that could cause you a lot of problems."
