LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is hosting its Wellness Fair on Saturday as part of the city-wide Juneteenth celebration.
The fair will offer health and wellness services along with job opportunity information, according to a news release.
From noon to 3 p.m. at the Big Four Lawn at the Waterfront Park, COVID-19 vaccines, prevention screenings like prostate screenings, blood pressure, glucose testing and body mass index will be provided at no costs for attendees.
During the event, Norton Healthcare will also offer tips for nutrition, exercise and how to make physical activity fun for families.
To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine at the Juneteenth celebration, click here.
