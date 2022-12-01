LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare said it's seeing an increased demand for health care services, and it goes beyond COVID-19 and the flu.
RSV cases peaked around Nov. 1 and are now starting to trend downward. But respiratory illnesses are still something to keep an eye out for.
Norton officials said Thursday that over the past five to seven years, they are seeing about four times as many positive flu tests than in previous years. Emergency departments are also seeing high numbers of patients.
Norton now wants to help more people understand what kind of care to seek for different ailments.
"Clearly if you have chest pain, extreme shortness of breath or feel like you're going to pass out, those are all reasons to probably proceed to an emergency department for an evaluation," said Steven T. Hester, M.D., senior vice president and chief clinical and strategy officer at Norton Healthcare.
For less serious matters, Norton offers online appointments through Norton eCare. For more information, click here. You can also visit an immediate care center or your primary care doctor.
