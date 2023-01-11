LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors are warning about a new COVID-19 variant in Kentucky that's spreading fast.
Norton Healthcare said the new strain is a combination of two omicron variants and now makes up for 27% of COVID cases in the U.S and, so far, has not caused an increase in hospitalizations.
But Norton doctors are still urging everyone to get vaccinated, saying they've seen more people opt out of the COVID booster shot lately.
"The bivalent vaccines can protect you against the most severe outcomes of COVID," said Dr. Kristina Bryant, who works with Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Norton. "They are important, even for people who have had natural COVID in the past."
Anyone age 5 and older can get a booster shot as long as it's been two months since their last COVID vaccine.
