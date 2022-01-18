LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A not guilty plea was entered Tuesday morning on behalf of one of two men charged in connection with the murder of a Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy.
Jesse Christopher Johnson, 28, appeared before Jefferson Circuit Judge Susan Schultz Gibson. Judge Gibson entered the plea and kept his bond at $500,000 full cash.
Earlier this month, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted both Johnson and 18-year-old Marquis Mitchell in the murder of Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley.
Shirley, 26, was working off-duty security at the Rockford Lane Auto Sales near Shively, when he was shot and killed about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2021. He died at the hospital.
Mitchell was arrested in Floyd County, Indiana, last week and is expected to be arraigned after he is brought to Kentucky.
After announcing the indictments of the two men last week, Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields reiterated that LMPD was committed to hold someone accountable for what she called a "senseless and heinous act."
She thanked the Public Integrity and Homicide Units for closely collaborating with the ATF and FBI.
Shields also recognized help from the U.S. Marshal's office in apprehending one of the "violent suspects" with help from the Floyd County Sheriff's Department and the New Albany Police Department.
Jefferson County Sheriff John Aubrey also gave a brief statement last week thanking the efforts of fellow law enforcement on the case.
"Even though there is still the road ahead of judicial process to navigate, I'm hopeful that these arrests will bring us all -- especially the Shirley family -- closer to a process of closure," Aubrey said.
