LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The plane carrying a Jeffersonville architect and founder of LouCity FC and two others was in the air less than three minutes before it crashed near Memphis, Indiana, in 2018.
That's according to newly-released documents from the National Transportation Safety Board.
The crash killed pilot Andrew Davis, architect Wayne Estopinal and marketing executive Sandra Johnson.
The newly released documents do not provide a cause of the crash. However, they do give new details of what happened.
The documents say the plane rolled hard to the left before the crash. The pilot radioed a "mayday" and said he was "unable to gain control of the aircraft." It crashed 10 seconds later.
The documents include reports on modifications to the plane's wings, called winglets, which are used to reduce drag and improve the aircraft's maneuverability.
The FAA later grounded certain planes that use those winglets.
The NTSB is still several months away from releasing the exact cause of the crash.
