LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville City Football Club is honoring its late founder with a new sign.
This sign saying "Estopinal End" was installed at Lynn Family Stadium Thursday morning. It's on the closed side of the stadium where the supporters stand.
Wayne Estopinal was an architect who co-founded the football club. He died in Nov. 2018 when his private jet crashed near Memphis, Indiana.
The new stadium will open three months late with a 50 percent capacity limit on the number of spectators. To achieve proper social distancing, attendance might be below 50 percent, at around 6,000 of a possible 14,000, according to club management.
The league will release a schedule soon, with July 11 the target date for the first game.
