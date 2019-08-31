LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The late Wayne Estopinal, who founded Louisville City FC, was added to Jeffersonville's Home of Champions wall in a dedication ceremony Saturday.
Estopinal was killed in a 2018 plane crash in Clark County, Indiana. A plaque with his photo and story now hangs on the wall at Big Four Station Park for the community to see.
The 63-year-old was a lifelong Jeffersonville, Indiana, resident and founder of international architectural firm, TEG Architects. He loved his southern Indiana community, and his family was honored by Saturday's dedication.
"It's just so touching to have recognition from the city that he had an impact, such an impact here," said Estopinal's daughter, Ashley Estopinal. "Not only in architecture, but in community impact."
