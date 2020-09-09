LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular farm-to-table restaurant in the NuLu district is closing for good.
After nearly 10 years in business, Harvest Restaurant, at 624 E. Market St., will "host its last service" Sunday, owners Jim McArthur and Peter and Patrick Kuhl said Wednesday in a Facebook post.
"We’re so grateful to the many who spent their money with us in order to further and enjoy our cause," they said. "The many friends you became and memories you helped us make over the years will not be forgotten."
Harvest Restaurant opened in April 2011, and its owners said they were proud to have sourced ingredients from nearly 100 local and regional farmers over the years.
"That what was once a fairly radical idea in Louisville’s restaurant scene has become increasingly normal amazes us," they said in the post. "We’re proud to have played a role in that movement because it served to elevate farms and the farmers who run them tirelessly, and for the chefs who dedicated themselves to the work of sourcing from so many suppliers when calling one or two foodservice distributors would have been so much easier."
Despite the restaurant's success and acclaim, McArthur and the Kuhls said the COVID-19 pandemic "has made operating profitably largely impossible."
"Hardly an American anywhere needs any further explanation of how this has affected us and our employees," they said. "It has been an emotionally challenging year, and to have to write this letter announcing our closure only worsens it for us."
McArthur and the Kuhls also expressed gratitude to members of their culinary team and kitchen staff for their work.
Harvest will remain open — with indoor and outdoor seating — from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Brunch is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
