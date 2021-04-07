LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shops, restaurants and more. NuLu Marketplace will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday.
The mixed-use property sits in the 800 block of East Market and Main streets. West Sixth Brewing was one of the first tenants to commit to the space. Since then, other restaurants, shops and businesses have opened, giving visitors options in one area.
The latest to open are Torino's Sandwich Bar and Gertie's Whiskey Bar. Other businesses, which opened in 2020, include: Emmy Squared Pizza, The Craftery, Hazel + Hunt, Mamili, Buff City Soap, Hectare's Wellness Innovations and Austin Sauer Photography. Two other businesses, Liquor Lab and Blue Stripes Urban Cacao, are set to open in the next few months.
The grand opening celebration will be held in the Marketplace's courtyard at 10:30 a.m.
