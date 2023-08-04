LOUISVILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for Friday's estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
The numbers are: 11-30-45-52-56
Mega Ball: 20
Megaplier: 2X
If someone hits the jackpot, the cash option is an estimated $659.5 million.
The jackpot is tied for the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S history.
If no one hits the jackpot, it will grow again. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 11 p.m.
There have been 30 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game's jackpot on April 18. The prize has steadily grown to tie with a Mega Millions jackpot won in January.
The jackpot is so hard to win because of the 1-in-302.6 million odds of matching the numbers on five white balls and a separate mega ball. The odds are better to win smaller prizes, which start at $2.
The $1.35 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid over 30 years through an annuity. Those who opt for a lump sum payout would get an estimated $659.5 million.
A big slice of those winnings would go toward federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery payouts.
Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes. Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold to support causes and retailer commissions. Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.
