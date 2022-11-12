LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- MetroSafe reported several crashes in the Louisville area as a mix of rain and snow hit on Saturday morning.
Lanes were blocked in both directions on Interstate 265 at just past I-64 in Jefferson County due to a crash. Those lanes have since been cleared for traffic.
We’ve already worked four crashes this morning. Thanks to Trooper LaMaster for these pics on I-65 near Henryville. PLEASE slow down and give extra space and time as you commute today. pic.twitter.com/J6hHPifs2y— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) November 12, 2022
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls tweeted at 8:57 a.m. that troopers have worked four crashes on Saturday morning.
"Please slow down and give extra space and time as you commute today," Huls said.
A crash on I-71 southbound near the Watterson Expressway caused a lane to be blocked. All lanes on I-71 are now open.
There was also a crash on KY-841 east ramp to I-65 north in Jefferson County, which blocked the left lane.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Ramp from I-264 West to I-64 West, West End, in Jefferson County. Left lane blocked. pic.twitter.com/Qp7HLJiOZQ— TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) November 12, 2022
The left lane on the ramp from I-264 West to I-64 near Portland is currently blocked due to a crash.
Salvador Melendez, a spokesperson for Metro Public Works, said last night several members of Metro's Snow Team were monitoring conditions on bridge decks, overpasses, hills and other elevated roadways due to freezing temperatures.
"If the need for salt treatment arises, Public Works crews will have 15 salt trucks loaded and on standby, ready to treat those areas to prevent slick spots from forming," Melendez said in a statement.
