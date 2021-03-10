LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's official! Ethan the dog has his forever home.
Ethan has become a media darling after being abandoned in the Kentucky Humane Society parking lot Jan. 29. He was severely malnourished and cold and likely just hours from death. But he has come a long way in seven weeks.
On Wednesday, an adoption ceremony was held for Ethan, complete with balloons and applause from his caretakers. KHS facility director Jeff Callaway and his family fostered Ethan during his recovery, and now, Ethan is officially part of their family.
"It's truly amazing. We are all so heartened by it. There's so much negative we are bombarded with all the time, and this has been a wonderful, lovely story," said the humane society's Dr. Emily Bewley.
People around the country have followed Ethan's road to recovery. Less than two months ago, he was all skin and bones and couldn't lift his own head or walk. But now he's gained about 50 pounds and has learned to play fetch.
During Wednesday's ceremony, Callaway marveled at Ethan's miraculous recovery -- both physically and mentally.
"It's just amazing to come in in that condition, and however he got in that condition that he was in, to be so fun-loving, so lovable, to have such a wonderful demeanor," Callaway said. He loves everybody. He wants everybody to know him, he wants to get in everybody's face -- he's just the best dog."
Callaway said the first few weeks were a struggle, but every day got better and better. "There was one weekend when he was at hour house and it was almost like a light switch came on, and he just completely changed."
KHS says the donations that came in for Ethan will be used to save other abandoned, abused, and neglected animals. The shelter is also selling Ethan merchandise, available on its website.
