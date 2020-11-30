LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Ohio man has been arrested after police say he shot another someone riding in a vehicle on I-71 near Campbellsburg during an apparent road rage incident.
According to the Kentucky State Police, the incident took place on Sunday, on I-71, near the 38 mile marker, near Campbellsburg.
Police say someone called 911 to say the passenger in his vehicle had been shot several times. The caller said the shooter was in another vehicle, and was able to give a vehicle description as well as license plate information.
The victim was located by police and transported to U of L Hospital. That person's condition is not known.
Police say the vehicle used in the shooting was found on I-75 by deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Department.
The suspect, 22-year-old Dammien Shammond Peterson, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment. He is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
Peterson is from Columbus, Ohio, according to police.
